Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 16:30

8-41203583 - 19_01_2017 - HKEX-HONGKONG_BRIEFING.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares sank Thursday following the previous day's sharp gains and as investors await Donald Trump's inauguration and the release of Chinese economic growth data.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.21 per cent, or 48.30 points, to close at 23,049.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.38 per cent lower, or 11.71 points, at 3,101.30 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.38 per cent, or 7.13 points, to close at 1,857.46.

AFP

GetCom
