[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday in the red as profit-taking following gains over the previous two trading days overshadowed a record close on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.31 per cent, or 81.51 points, to 25,843.04.

The main Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.14 per cent, or 4.36 points, to 3,140.01. But the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.12 per cent, or 2.21 points, to 1,879.06.

AFP