Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped more than one percent on Tuesday, in line with most Asian markets following a strong lead from Wall Street, while traders await Donald Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.36 per cent or 408.55 points to close at 30,402.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.79 per cent, or 24.86 points, to 3,161.50 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.77 per cent, or 14.04 points, to 1,836.22.

AFP