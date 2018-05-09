Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday after fluctuating through the day, with energy firms rallying on the back of a surge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 per cent or 133.33 points to close at 30,536.14.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.35 points, to 3,159.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.09 per cent, or 1.66 points, to 1,834.56.

AFP