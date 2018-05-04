Hong Kong: Stocks close with fresh losses

Hong Kong shares ended Thursday with sharp losses, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street while energy firms were dragged by a drop in the price of oil.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.34 per cent or 410.51 points to close at 30,313.37.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 19.68 points, to 3,100.86, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.01 per cent, or 17.99 points, to 1,792.89.

