Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open after three-day rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped marginally in the first few minutes of trade Friday as investors took a breather following a three-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 9.17 points to 27,509.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, edging down 0.05 points to 3,271.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also marginally lower, slipping 0.13 points to 1,890.35.

AFP