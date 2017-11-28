Hong Kong stocks dip but Shanghai edges up

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong pared early losses but edged down on Tuesday following a weak lead from Wall Street, while energy firms were hit by an oil sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 5.34 points to close at 29,680.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.34 per cent, or 11.43 points, to 3,333.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.35 per cent, or 25.50 points, to 1,918.32.

