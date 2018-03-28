Hong Kong: Stocks dive along with Wall Street

Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Wednesday, resuming last week's downward spiral, following another plunge on Wall Street as the tech sector took a hit.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.50 per cent, or 768.30 points, to end at 30,022.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.40 per cent, or 44.36 points, to 3,122.29. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.95 per cent, or 17.33 points, to 1,812.36.

