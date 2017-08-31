Hong Kong: Stocks down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares eased in the first few minutes of trade Thursday as profit-taking from a recent rally overshadowed upbeat US data and a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.46 per cent, or 129.83 points, to 27,964.78.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.06 per cent, or 2.17 points, to 3,361.46 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged 0.04 per cent, or 0.87 points, up to 1,939.77.

AFP