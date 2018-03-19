Hong Kong: Stocks down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares sank in the first few minutes of trade Monday as trade war fears linger and investors await a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 per cent, or 204.11 points, to 31,297.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.95 points, to 3,264.93 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.06 per cent, or 1.21 points, to 1,861.82.

AFP