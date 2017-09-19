Hong Kong: Stocks down on profit-taking

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares retreated on Tuesday on profit-taking following the previous day's strong rally, as traders await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.38 per cent, or 108.36 points, to end at 28,051.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 per cent, or 6.02 points, to 3,356.84. the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.36 per cent, or 7.14 points, to 1,995.60.

AFP