Hong Kong: Stocks ease in first few minutes

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped in opening trade Thursday as investors brushed aside another record close on Wall Street while awaiting the release of fresh Chinese data.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.28 per cent, or 79.26 points, to 27,814.82.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.68 points to 3,383.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging 0.52 points higher to 1,995.50.

AFP