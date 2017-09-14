You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks ease in first few minutes

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 10:00

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped in opening trade Thursday as investors brushed aside another record close on Wall Street while awaiting the release of fresh Chinese data.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.28 per cent, or 79.26 points, to 27,814.82.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.68 points to 3,383.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, edging 0.52 points higher to 1,995.50.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
2 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening