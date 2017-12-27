Hong Kong: Stocks edge up after open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose slightly early Wednesday, with trading muted as investors stayed on the sidelines during the holiday season.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.14 per cent, or 40.71 points, to 29,618.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 per cent, or 3.66 points, to 3,302.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.08 per cent, or 1.44 points, to 1,890.58.

AFP