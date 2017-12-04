Hong Kong: Stocks edge up as Tencent rebounds

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Monday, led by index heavyweight Tencent.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 64.04 points or 0.22 per cent at 29,138.28. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.6 per cent to 11,518.07.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.22 per cent at 3,310.3694 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.53 percent.

