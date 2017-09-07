Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started the day with gains on Thursday as investors found their feet again after losses at the start of the week fuelled by the North Korean nuclear crisis.
The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.39 per cent, or 108.60 points, at 27,722.36.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 per cent, or 1.76 points, to 3,383.63 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was flat, inching up 0.84 points to 1,980.37.
AFP
