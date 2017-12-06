Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up marginally on Wednesday morning after falling more than one per cent the day before, with some technology firms including Tencent seeing some renewed interest after a recent sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 per cent, or 28.91 points, to 28,871.71.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.37 per cent, or 12.37 points, to 3,291.31 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.19 per cent, or 3.56 points, to 1,863.42.

AFP