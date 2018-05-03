You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end down

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 4:34 PM

Hong Kong stocks shares ended down on Wednesday as profit-takers chased the market's healthy gains made before a one-day public holiday.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks shares ended down on Wednesday as profit-takers chased the market's healthy gains made before a one-day public holiday.

The Hang Seng Index, which was closed Tuesday for May Day, slipped 0.27 per cent or 84.57 points to close at 30,723.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 1.05 points to 3,081.18. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.07 per cent, or 1.23 points, to 1,774.90.

