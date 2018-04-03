Hong Kong: Stocks end higher, aided by consumer goods makers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier losses to edge higher on Tuesday, led by gains in consumer goods makers, although caution prevailed amid escalating trade tensions after Beijing unveiled retaliatory trade measures against the United States.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent at 30,180.10, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index closed up 1.2 per cent to 12,136.67.

Trading was thin as investors remained cautious amid escalating trade tensions between the world's largest economies and a selloff on Wall Street.

REUTERS