Hong Kong: Stocks end higher amid perceived progress on N.Korea issues

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended higher amid perceived progress on North Korea issues, though caution lingered as investors continued to watch the development of China-US trade spat.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index closed 0.2 per cent up at 30,093.38, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index was flat at 1198.34.

The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , which closed 7.75 per cent higher, while the biggest loser was PetroChina Co Ltd, which ended down 1.82 per cent.

