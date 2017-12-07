Hong Kong: Stocks end higher as Tencent rebounds

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's benchmark index rose slightly on Thursday, aided by a rebound in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings, which jumped 3.3 per cent.

At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 78.39 points or 0.28 per cent at 28,303.19. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.11 per cent to 11,150.73.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.67 per cent at 3,272.0068 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.11 per cent at 3,971.1429.

