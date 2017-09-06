Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on N Korea woes

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended lower Wednesday as ongoing concerns about the North Korean crisis dragged on global markets, while traders also tracked a sell-off on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.46 per cent, or 127.59 points, to close at 27,613.76.

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 1.07 points to 3,385.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.37 per cent, or 7.39 points, to 1,979.53.

AFP