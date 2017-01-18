Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Wednesday as a pick-up in China's yuan eased concerns about the world's number two economy and outflows of cash from the mainland.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1.13 per cent, or 257.29 points, to close at 23,098.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.24 points, to close at 3,113.01 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.45 per cent, or 8.43 points, to end at 1,864.59.

AFP