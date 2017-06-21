Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares jumped more than one per cent Monday, building on the gains enjoyed at the end of last week as traders tracked a record close for the Dow on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index added 1.16 per cent, or 298.06 points, to 25,924.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.68 per cent, or 21.20 points, to 3,144.37 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.58 per cent, or 10.80 points, to 1,876.85.

AFP