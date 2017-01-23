You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly higher

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 16:40

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher Monday but earlier strong gains were pared as investors nervously await details of US President Donald Trump's economic policy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 12.61 points, to 22,898.52.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.44 per cent, or 13.63 points, to 3,136.77. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.87 per cent, or 16.37 points, to 1,902.14.

AFP

