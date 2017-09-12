Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, extending a rally for a third straight day following a record close on Wall Street, but gains were tempered by profit-taking.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.06 per cent, or 17.11 points, at 27,972.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.09 per cent higher, or 3.07 points, at 3,379.49. But the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.28 per cent, or 5.52 points, to 1,986.21.

AFP