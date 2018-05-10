Hong Kong: Stocks end up for fourth straight day

Hong Kong shares rallied for a fourth straight day on Thursday, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street, as energy firms soared on the back of oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.89 per cent or 273.08 points to close at 30,809.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.48 per cent, or 15.26 points, to 3,174.41 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.52 per cent, or 9.48 points, to 1,844.04.

AFP