Hong Kong: Stocks end week with a loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with a loss Friday after a week of fluctuations across global markets as fears of a trade war offset optimism from Donald Trump's decision to hold face-to-face talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.12 per cent, or 39.13 points, to close at 31,501.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.65 per cent, or 21.23 points, to close at 3,269.88, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.61 per cent, or 11.38 points, to 1,863.03.

AFP