Hong Kong: Stocks end week with five straight gains

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 4:43 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks clocked up five straight days of gains on Friday as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street after a soft inflation reading soothed concerns about rising US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.02 per cent or 312.84 points to close at 31,122.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.35 per cent, or 11.15 points, to 3,163.26 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.02 pe rcent, or 18.90 points, to 1,825.14.

