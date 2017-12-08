Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended a volatile week with strong gains on Friday, with tech firms enjoying another rally as investors tracked a positive lead from Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.19 per cent, or 336.66 points to close at 28,639.85.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.55 per cent, or 17.94 points, to 3,289.99 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 1.24 per cent, or 23.09 points, to 1,891.51.
AFP
