Hong Kong: Stocks end week with gains

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 4:37 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended a volatile week with strong gains on Friday, with tech firms enjoying another rally as investors tracked a positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.19 per cent, or 336.66 points to close at 28,639.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.55 per cent, or 17.94 points, to 3,289.99 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 1.24 per cent, or 23.09 points, to 1,891.51.

AFP

