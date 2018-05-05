Hong Kong: Stocks end week with sharp losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than one per cent Friday following losses on Wall Street, as investors keep an eye on China-US trade talks while also awaiting the release of US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.28 per cent or 386.87 points to close at 29,926.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.32 per cent, or 9.83 points, to 3,091.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.21 per cent, or 3.82 points, to 1,789.07.

