Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks built on this week's gains Wednesday, with energy firms tracking gains in oil prices after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 per cent, or 49.35 points, to 30,452.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.36 points to 3,160.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.12 per cent, or 2.21 points, to 1,834.01.

AFP