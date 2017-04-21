You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks extend gains at open

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 10:17

Hong Kong stocks pressed higher Friday morning, extending the previous day's one per cent rally, following a surge on Wall Street after the US treasury secretary said a plan to overhaul US taxes would be presented soon.
The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.36 per cent, or 86.06 points, to 24,143.04.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 per cent, or 1.81 points, to 3,170.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.36 points to 1,928.42.

