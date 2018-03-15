You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses in opening exchanges

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 9:55 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-MARKETS-091850.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended the previous day's losses at the beginning of trade Thursday on renewed fears of a global trade war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.81 per cent, or 253.86 points, to 31,181.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.42 per cent, or 13.87 points, to 3,277.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.43 per cent, or 8.03 points, to 1,870.48.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening