Hong Kong: Stocks extend losses in opening exchanges

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended the previous day's losses at the beginning of trade Thursday on renewed fears of a global trade war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.81 per cent, or 253.86 points, to 31,181.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.42 per cent, or 13.87 points, to 3,277.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.43 per cent, or 8.03 points, to 1,870.48.

AFP