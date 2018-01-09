Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on Tuesday morning with further gains to stretch their latest winning run into an eleventh day following more records on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 per cent, or 33.98 points, to 30,933.51 at the open.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 per cent, or 3.37 points, to 3,406.11 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.07 per cent, or 1.41 points, at 1,944.57.

AFP