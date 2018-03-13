Hong Kong: Stocks extend winning streak on US jobs data

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks soared almost two per cent on Monday, building on a rally at the end of last week, after the release of forecast-beating US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.93 per cent, or 598.12 points, to end at 31,594.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.59 per cent, or 19.53 points, to 3,326.70 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 1.24 per cent, or 23.46 points, to 1,908.84.

AFP