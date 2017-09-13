Hong Kong: Stocks fall despite Wall Street records

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped on Wednesday, as Asian equities slipped from 10-year highs despite Wall Street hitting record highs overnight.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 per cent, to 27,894.08, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 per cent, to 11,187.07 points.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.66 points, to 3,384.15. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.44 percent, or 8.77 points, to 1,994.98.

REUTERS,AFP