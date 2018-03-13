Hong Kong: Stocks flat ahead of US inflation data

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended flat on Tuesday after a strong three-day rally, as traders turn their focus to the release later in the day of US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.12 points to close at 31,601.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.49 per cent, or 16.46 points, to 3,310.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.71 per cent, or 13.53 points, to 1,895.31.

