Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower on Friday morning with further losses in technology firms offsetting gains in energy companies that were fuelled by an Opec-Russia agreement to keep a lid on oil output.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 4.46 points to 29,172.89.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 per cent, or 2.08 points, to 3,315.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.08 per cent, or 1.61 points, to 1,900.25.

AFP