Hong Kong: Stocks flat in opening minutes

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened barely moved on Friday morning as losses on Wall Street offset bargain-buying, while traders look ahead to the release of key US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.61 points to 30,316.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.25 per cent, or 7.74 points, to 3,093.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.21 per cent, or 3.78 points, to 1,789.11.

