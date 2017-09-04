Hong Kong: Stocks open down after North Korea nuclear test

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped in the first few minutes of trade Monday, in line with losses across Asia after North Korea said it had successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen bomb, escalating tensions with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.56 per cent, or 155.61 points, to 27,797.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.08 per cent, or 2.60 points, to 3,369.72, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, edging down 0.12 points to 1,956.23.

AFP