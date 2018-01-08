Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose again on Monday morning, putting the benchmark index on course for a tenth successive gain following more records on Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.24 per cent, or 73.62 points, to 30,888.26 at the open.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.20 points to 3,391.55 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also marginally lower, dipping 0.49 points to 1,941.31.
AFP
