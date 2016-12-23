You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 10:05

hk.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell 0.55 per cent in early trading Friday, following a negative lead from Wall Street as traders prepare for the Christmas break.

The Hang Seng Index was down 119.38 points at 21,516.82 after the first few minutes of trade.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 per cent, or 4.63 points, to 3,134.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.05 per cent, or 1.05 points, to 1,992.32.

AFP

