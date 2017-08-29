Hong Kong: Stocks open lower after North Korea missile test

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday as geopolitical tensions ratcheted up after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.49 per cent, or 135.88 points, to 27,727.41 soon after opening.

In Shanghai the benchmark composite index was flat, inching down 0.59 points to 3,362.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.06 per cent, or 1.21 points, to 1,935.55.

AFP