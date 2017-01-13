Hong Kong: Stocks open slightly up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened in positive territory Friday following the previous day's sell-off as investors await the release later in the day of Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 per cent, or 41.81 points, to 22,870.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 per cent, or 3.21 points, to 3,116.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was flat, dipping just 0.31 points to 1,951.00.

