Hong Kong: Stocks open up as city recovers from typhoon

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended gains into a third straight day at Thursday's opening as traders returned to work after a day off caused by a deadly typhoon in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.82 per cent, or 223.94 points, to 27,625.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.26 points to 3,287.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely moved, dipping 0.63 points to 1,901.37.

