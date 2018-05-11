Hong Kong: Stocks open up, head for fifth straight gain

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent in opening trade Friday, putting the market on course for a fifth successive win, as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.11 per cent, or 342.58 points, to 31,151.80.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent, or 5.39 points, to 3,179.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.10 per cent, or 1.92 points, to 1,845.96.

AFP