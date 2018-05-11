You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open up, head for fifth straight gain

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 9:58 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-083504.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent in opening trade Friday, putting the market on course for a fifth successive win, as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.11 per cent, or 342.58 points, to 31,151.80.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 per cent, or 5.39 points, to 3,179.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.10 per cent, or 1.92 points, to 1,845.96.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_Genting Singapore_110518_76.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore up 7.8% on positive results, earnings prospects

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening