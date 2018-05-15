Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday morning, extending their winning run into a seventh day, while traders are keeping an eye on fresh China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.10 per cent, or 32.10 points, to 31,573.18.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 per cent, or 6.39 points, to 3,180.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.11 per cent, or 2.02 points, to 1,825.27.

