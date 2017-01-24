Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened higher Tuesday as traders brushed off a sell-off on Wall Street that was fuelled by concerns about President Donald Trump's economic plans.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.30 per cent, or 69.71 points, to 22,968.23.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.07 per cent, or 2.18 points, to 3,134.59 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally lower, dipping 0.61 points to 1,901.53.

AFP