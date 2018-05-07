You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 10:10 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked Monday off with gains following a surge across Wall Street that came on the back of below-par jobs data that tempered expectations for a sharp rise in US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.37 per cent, or 112.01 points, to 30,038.51.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.13 per cent, or 3.87 points, to 3,094.90 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.18 per cent, or 3.25 points, to 1,792.32.

