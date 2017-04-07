You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks pare Syria losses to end flat

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 17:10

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Friday as traders pared initial heavy losses from a US missile attack on Syria that had fanned geopolitical concerns.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down 6.42 points to 24,267.30, having dived more than one per cent at one point.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.17 per cent, or 5.61 points, to 3,286.62 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched lower 0.04 per cent, or 0.88 points, to 2,028.33.

